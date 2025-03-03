Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.60, but opened at $14.38. Burford Capital shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 922,435 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.62). Burford Capital had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 8.07%.

Insider Transactions at Burford Capital

In other Burford Capital news, insider David Perla sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $43,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,164.29. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $1,314,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,606,422.85. This represents a 16.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $1,468,305. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital

Burford Capital Trading Down 4.4 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 820.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital in the third quarter valued at about $133,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

