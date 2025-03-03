Top Pharmaceutical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 2nd

Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, and Johnson & Johnson are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares in companies that focus on researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing drugs and medical treatments. These stocks are influenced by factors such as regulatory approvals, clinical trial outcomes, and market demand, making them both potentially lucrative and volatile investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE LLY traded up $15.28 on Friday, hitting $920.44. 4,069,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,043. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $814.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $848.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $711.40 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $872.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

AbbVie stock traded up $4.05 on Friday, reaching $209.07. 13,131,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,058,054. The stock has a market cap of $369.09 billion, a PE ratio of 87.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.95. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $209.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.23. 12,037,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,302,684. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.04. The company has a market cap of $397.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

