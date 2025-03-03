iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 104.5% from the January 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,985. The stock has a market cap of $853.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.29. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $63.32 and a 52-week high of $73.20.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

