Short Interest in Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Increases By 102.9%

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, an increase of 102.9% from the January 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reliance Global Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

RELI stock remained flat at $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,375. Reliance Global Group has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $18.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13.

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

