Keystone Wealth Services LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.21.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $84.86 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a market cap of $193.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.64, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $367,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,755,242.88. This represents a 87.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,689,783 shares of company stock valued at $475,417,043 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

