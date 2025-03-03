LGT Group Foundation Has $14.06 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $165,952,000. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $110,496,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
Shares of AMD opened at $99.81 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $161.74 billion, a PE ratio of 100.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.