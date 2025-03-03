LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 2,335 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 0.9% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 1.3 %

CB opened at $285.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.02 and its 200 day moving average is $279.87.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

View Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.