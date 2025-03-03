Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,375 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,505 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,738 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.3% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 30,657 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This represents a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti bought 2,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,205. This represents a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $99.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $94.23 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.47.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

