Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,894,000. Finally, Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $546.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $550.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

