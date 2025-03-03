Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 42 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Detalus Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,894,000. Silver Coast Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $546.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $550.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

