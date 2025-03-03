Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Update

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the January 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $24.84. 100,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

