Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.21. 14,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,034. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
