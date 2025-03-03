iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.70, with a volume of 391200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

