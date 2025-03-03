iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.70, with a volume of 391200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- 4 Blockchain Stocks That Aren’t Coinbase
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are Gaining Steam After NVIDIA’s Report
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.