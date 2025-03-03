Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Declines By 43.0%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the January 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SAXPY traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 617,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.91. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

