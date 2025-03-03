Financial Services Advisory Inc Buys 151,669 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 235.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,669 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 4.5% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $18,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 195,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 344.1% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $87.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

