Promising Hydrogen Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 28th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, and Bloom Energy are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares of companies that are actively involved in the development, production, or commercialization of hydrogen as an energy source. These stocks are often part of the broader clean energy market, appealing to investors interested in renewable energy solutions and the growth potential of hydrogen technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,653,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,568,391. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $104.03 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

LIN traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $461.85. The company had a trading volume of 538,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,579. The company has a fifty day moving average of $439.83 and a 200-day moving average of $454.79. The company has a market capitalization of $219.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde has a one year low of $410.69 and a one year high of $487.49.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.02. 7,270,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,522,617. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 3.06.

