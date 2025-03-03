Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $32.35 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,110 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $32,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,340,000 after buying an additional 950,857 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,050,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,859,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,735,000 after purchasing an additional 170,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,583,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,185,000 after purchasing an additional 173,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $181.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.80 and its 200-day moving average is $180.56. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

