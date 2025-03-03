Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $99.26 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 428,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,429 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.2% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $99,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $199.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.16 billion, a PE ratio of 162.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,809,191.40. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

