Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of MTUM opened at $218.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.23.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

