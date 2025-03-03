Best Real Estate Stocks Worth Watching – March 2nd

Bank of America, iShares Bitcoin Trust, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies that specialize in owning, managing, developing, or financing properties. They offer investors exposure to the real estate sector without having to purchase physical properties, and they often provide returns through both dividend income and potential stock price appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.19. 62,603,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,632,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $354.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.59. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $48.08.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ:IBIT traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 59,402,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,855,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.72. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.56. 10,462,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,396,341. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.14. The stock has a market cap of $739.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

