Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Acquires 61,202 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,202 shares during the period. Xylem makes up about 1.7% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $30,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,329,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,792,000 after purchasing an additional 189,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,668,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,804,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Xylem by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,845 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Xylem by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,325,000 after purchasing an additional 691,618 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,449,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on XYL. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $130.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $113.26 and a one year high of $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

