The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $32.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s previous close.

LTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Life Time Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

Shares of LTH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 384,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $33.64.

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $51,568.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,212.82. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 48,596 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,360,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,840. This trade represents a 25.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,147 shares of company stock worth $2,241,556 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Life Time Group by 146.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 182,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 108,283 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,569,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,160,000 after purchasing an additional 356,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Life Time Group by 105.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.