Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires 10,239 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 228.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

