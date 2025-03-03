Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,078 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 70 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $576.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $542.83 and its 200 day moving average is $518.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $576.94.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $595.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price (up previously from $591.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie increased their target price on Mastercard from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $584.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.11.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

