Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Invests $437,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $53.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.