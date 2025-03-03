Sims Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,630 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000. Tesla makes up 1.3% of Sims Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $293.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.79, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,716. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 403,996 shares of company stock valued at $153,721,387. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

