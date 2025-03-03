SVB Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 43,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $134.05 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $114.37 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

