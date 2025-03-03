Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after acquiring an additional 98,363,977 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710,766 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,198,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,361 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after buying an additional 4,513,862 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after buying an additional 3,736,231 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.79 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

