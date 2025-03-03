Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 356.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 479,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,191 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $16,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

