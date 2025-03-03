SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the January 31st total of 39,200 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SenesTech in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on SenesTech from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

SenesTech Stock Up 8.1 %

About SenesTech

SNES opened at $3.14 on Monday. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 6.32.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

