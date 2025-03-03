Short Interest in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Rises By 110.0%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,200 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the January 31st total of 428,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 70.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Sharps Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sharps Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in Sharps Technology by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 199,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the period. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Technology Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ STSS opened at $0.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19. Sharps Technology has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $18.15.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

