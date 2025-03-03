Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the January 31st total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETW opened at $8.52 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETW. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 207,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 998,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 342,202 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $4,608,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.