Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the January 31st total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ETW opened at $8.52 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
