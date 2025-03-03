Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $487.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Australian Finance Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage broking business in Australia. It operates in two segments: Aggregation and AFG Home Loans. The company is involved in the mortgage origination and management of home and commercial loans, and consumer asset finance; and distribution of own branded home loan products.

