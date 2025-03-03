Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 2,039 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntax Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $237.59 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $209.81 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $235.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.19 and a 200-day moving average of $242.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.