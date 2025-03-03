Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

Edgewell Personal Care has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

NYSE EPC opened at $31.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

