Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 251,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $69.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $72.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.88.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

