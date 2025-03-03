Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $110.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.67 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

