Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,159 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Shell by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Shell by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Up 0.2 %

SHEL opened at $67.42 on Monday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $205.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

