Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,102 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

IWM stock opened at $214.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

