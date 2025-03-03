Barclays Lowers Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $422.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $475.00 to $422.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HUBB. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.88.

HUBB opened at $369.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $346.13 and a 1-year high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,687,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Hubbell by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,202,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,377,000 after buying an additional 279,654 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

