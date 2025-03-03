AMC Entertainment’s (AMC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Benchmark in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMC. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Roth Capital set a $3.25 price objective on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.88. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,854,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,271,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after buying an additional 223,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,353,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after buying an additional 936,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,032,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 327,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,318,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 370,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

