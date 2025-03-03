Planning Directions Inc. Has $19.55 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Planning Directions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 11.3% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $19,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.11 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

