Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 23.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $280.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.65. The stock has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,714.45. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.05.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

