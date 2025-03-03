SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Amara Financial LLC.

Amara Financial LLC. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.7% of Amara Financial LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Amara Financial LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.1% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $263.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.57 and a 200-day moving average of $246.95. The stock has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $189.23 and a 52-week high of $272.32.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

