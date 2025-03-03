Bailard Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $138.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.43 and a 200 day moving average of $136.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $109.63 and a one year high of $146.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.