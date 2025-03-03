Bailard Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $138.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.43 and a 200 day moving average of $136.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $109.63 and a one year high of $146.99.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.