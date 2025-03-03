Short Interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Decreases By 36.8%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the January 31st total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Yunji Trading Up 2.5 %
Yunji stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.50. Yunji has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $3.56.
Yunji Company Profile
