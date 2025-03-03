Short Interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Decreases By 36.8%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the January 31st total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Yunji Trading Up 2.5 %

Yunji stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.50. Yunji has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $3.56.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

