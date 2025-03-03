WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Short Interest Up 41.3% in February

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the January 31st total of 78,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 345,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WANG & LEE GROUP Trading Down 0.3 %

WLGS opened at $5.99 on Monday. WANG & LEE GROUP has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $9.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WANG & LEE GROUP

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WANG & LEE GROUP stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.11% of WANG & LEE GROUP at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WANG & LEE GROUP Company Profile

Wang & Lee Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the installation of electrical and mechanical systems, it includes low voltage electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire service systems, water supply and sewage disposal system installation and fitting out for the public and private sectors.

