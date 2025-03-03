Bailard Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 720.4% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $83.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.81. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $75.79 and a twelve month high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

