Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Price Down 44.6% – Should You Sell?

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report) fell 44.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.20 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.45 ($0.33). 15,737,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,115% from the average session volume of 710,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.70 ($0.60).

Severfield Trading Down 44.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Severfield Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Severfield’s payout ratio is 76.20%.

Severfield Company Profile

Operating on an international scale, Severfield is widely recognised for its iconic structures, engineering excellence and unparalleled customer service.

We have the design, experience and engineering skills to serve a diverse range of market sectors, from education and hospitals to bridges and commercial offices.

We approach every project, from the highly technical to basic structural work, with the same level of safety, professionalism, commitment, care and customer service.

Our people make Severfield the success story it is today.

