Short Interest in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Rises By 50.9%

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFDP opened at $16.62 on Monday. WaFd has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

